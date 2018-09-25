Mayor David Holt signs proclamation declaring October 8 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mayor David Holt signed a proclamation on Monday declaring October 8, 2018, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Oklahoma City.

“Whether called Indigenous, Native, Native American, or American Indian, we value the contributions made by our citizens of Indigenous heritage, as we value all people,” Holt said on Twitter.

He went on to say:

“As Mayor, I routinely declare a variety of ceremonial days, weeks & months, typically upon request. This a responsibility I take seriously but I also don’t view the commemoration of important things in our community as a finite resource. A few years ago, the idea of Indigenous Peoples’ Day was presented & became an annual source of argument. This seemed unfortunate considering OKC’s relatively high Indigenous population & the fact that a similar day has been declared in cities across the nation, including in OK. Oklahoma has a unique history and Oklahoma City is inextricably tied to that history. We are proud to be the capital city of a state that is the home of 39 tribes. We are proud that our city’s history is preceded by many, many centuries of Indigenous history. Oklahoma City is proud to be the future home of the American Indian Cultural Center, the future home of Sovereign Community School, the home of Red Earth, the home of Sovereignty Symposium, and I’m proud to be the City’s first Native Mayor (Osage).”