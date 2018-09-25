× Missing Oklahoma woman presumed dead, boyfriend arrested for murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – A missing woman now presumed dead.

Officers put out a call Tuesday morning asking for help finding Susan Freehauf.

It was just hours later we uncovered a murder warrant for David Shores.

“When she didn’t show up for work on the 21st and didn’t respond to text messages and calls that’s when coworkers became concerned,” said Officer Megan Morgan.

Susan Freehauf was not the person to miss work at her United Airlines job.

“She didn’t show up again on Monday, they called police and that’s when the investigation began,” said Morgan.

Freehauf’s coworker drove to Susan’s apartment to see if she was home; only to find her alleged boyfriend, David Shores.

Shores allegedly told that employee that Susan had a medical episode in Broken Arrow and was at a Tulsa hospital.

Shores couldn’t tell people which exact hospital Susan was being treated, so they called the police.

“Coworkers were able to provide us with a phone number The phone number led to located the missing persons car,” said Morgan.

Investigators called the number and Shores picked up.

Court records indicted Shores gave sergeant several different last names and birth dates.

When Shores allegedly failed to meet with investigators they pinged the phone and found Shores driving Susan’s car.

“He was arrested for having the missing persons credit cards on him,” said Morgan.

The affidavit shows that’s not all, Shores allegedly has Susan’s driver’s license, debit cards and cash he withdrew from her account.

A search warrant lead investigators to Susan’s apartment where they stumbled upon a gruesome scene.

The affidavit said, there were several large blood stains on the living room carpet and pad, one stain still fresh.

They also found traces of blood spatter on a vacuum, bathtub ans clothes washer.

Court records say this information lead officers to believe that Susan was murdered.

Shores is being held in jail without bond for murder. He’s also accused of possession of a taken credit card.