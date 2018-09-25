OKC City Council approves proposal reducing marijuana possession penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City City Council has approved a proposal reducing the penalty for marijuana possession.

The change in ordinance was proposed by Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty. It lowers the maximum fine for simple possession of marijuana to a $400 maximum.

"So what this does is it now allows the officers to write a citation in the field and release that individual in the field. They can pay the fine. They can come to court to pay the fine. They can come to court and place a bond but it’s not a court of record," Citty said. "This keeps officers from really, automatically placing people in jail like they did previously. Previously, possession of marijuana, you were booked into jail."

Under the current ordinance, offenders are arrested and can face a $1,200 fine and six months in jail.

"I am not in favor of legalizing marijuana. This is not about legalizing it. This is about still holding people accountable for having it," Citty said. "We still want to hold people accountable for it. They just don’t need to go to jail. Jail does not make things better."

Allie Shinn, Deputy Director of the ACLU, spoke at the council meeting Tuesday in favor of the proposal.

"What Chief Citty and the city council have done today is said, it’s time to really think about our marijuana policy and move into the future that the country is moving toward," Shinn told News 4. "This is the path of least resistance at this point. The people of Oklahoma and their adoption of State Question 780 and their most recent adoption of State Question 788 have said over and over again, listen, we want reform."

The new ordinance goes into effect on October 26.