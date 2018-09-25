Oklahoma City police release body camera video of chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police released body camera video on Tuesday of a high-speed chase from last Thursday night.

Officials say it all began on Thursday night near N.W. 23rd and May Ave. with a traffic stop.

According to police, that's where 34-year-old Noah Laduax rammed into a vehicle and then took off when police tried to stop him.

"He came eastbound from 23rd and May, down to 23rd and Penn, where a collision occurred near this intersection," Lt. Jeff Dutton, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

During that chase, he slammed into two different vehicles before finally stopping his truck.

The video shows officers deploying stop sticks during the chase in an effort to stop him.

He then continued to try and resist officers and had to be pulled from his vehicle to the ground, where officers were finally able to handcuff him.

Ladeaux was arrested for eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.