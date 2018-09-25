× Oklahoma museum providing free admission for teachers throughout October

NORMAN, Okla. – A local museum is working to give back to Oklahoma educators throughout the month of October.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is offering complimentary admission to all Oklahoma pre-K through 12th-grade teachers during the month of October.

“This is a great way to give back to teachers, who give so much to their students throughout the year,” says Brittany Belli, spokesperson for the museum.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is located on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman, near J. Willis Stovall Rd. and Chautauqua Ave.