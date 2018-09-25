× Police investigate stabbing in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating a stabbing in Del City.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3200 block of Tinker Diagonal Road for a man walking around with multiple cuts to his face.

Officers arrived and located the man. The man initially ran from the authorities and is currently uncooperative.

Police said two people were involved in a fight when one stabbed the other in the face.

Authorities are still investigating what happened.

No other details have been released at this time.