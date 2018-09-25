Police: Man allegedly exposed himself to shopper at Hobby Lobby

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Authorities in Broken Arrow are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to shoppers in a local craft store.

On Aug. 27, investigators with the Broken Arrow Police Department say they received a report of an indecent exposure at the Hobby Lobby.

According to FOX 23, a woman said she was shopping in the craft store when a man approached her and pulled down his shorts.

Police have released a pair of surveillance photos and are hoping the public can identify the alleged person of interest.