Oklahoma barely survived a scare from Army to win 28-21 in overtime last Saturday, but the Sooners head coach is pleased with how his team is progressing.

OU is 4-0 and will return to Big 12 play this Saturday at 2:30 at home against Baylor.

Oklahoma's defense had some issues with the Army option game, but they know they won't have to face that kind of offense again the rest of the year.