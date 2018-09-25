Service issues reported with AT&T, Verizon

An AT&T store is seen on 5th Avenue in New York on October 23, 2016.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Two companies are experiencing issues with their services Tuesday afternoon.
Customers with AT&T and Verizon say they are unable to make phone calls or have spotty service.
Outages for both companies cover the Oklahoma City metro and it does not seem to be affecting all customers.
Click here for AT&T’s outage map.
Click here for Verizon’s outage map.