× Teen arrested on murder charge after man found with gunshot wound in crashed vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – A teen was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle earlier this month.

Oklahoma City police say they were called to the area near NW 91st and Hudson Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. on September 5 in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a backyard.

26-year-old Stanley Lovett was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries on September 9.

Police arrested 17-year-old Eli Walker on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to Lovett’s death.

Authorities have not released any other details.