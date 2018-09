Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened training camp on Tuesday, with not a lot of time until they play their first preseason game.

The Thunder host Detroit October 3 in the first preseason game, then open the regular season on October 16 at Golden State.

With a lot new players, including Nerlens Noel, head coach Billy Donovan is trying to find the right pace for implementing the offensive and defensive schemes to get ready for the season.