Tow company adopts dog found trapped inside wrecked vehicle

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – It is a call that no one wants to receive; a train and a car have collided on the tracks.

Nik Morgan’s company received a call just like that on a hot summer night in Oktaha.

Once employees from Morgan Towing and Recovery arrived at the scene, they quickly realized that the driver of the vehicle didn’t survive the impact of the crash. However, someone else did.

“He was trapped up underneath the dashboard area and whenever we split the dash, helped the firemen do all the extraction,” Nik Morgan told KJRH.

Workers discovered a dog hiding in a small area underneath the dashboard.

“He didn’t have a thing wrong with him, just scared to death,” Morgan said.

In most cases, the dog would have been taken to the pound since its owner died in the crash.

“The dog just has charisma. I don’t know, there was something about the dog that I said, ‘You know, we’ve got to care for this dog and this dog is worth something and her life is worth something,'” Morgan said.

Instead of taking the dog to the pound, the tow company adopted the dog and nursed her back to health.

“She’s just a very loving dog and she’s sweet and adorable. She’s very mild-mannered and she loves you. I had her up here all day with me and she followed me literally everywhere,” said Kristina Villarreal, the company’s office manager.

Company officials say the owner’s family didn’t want the dog, but a previous owner eventually adopted her.