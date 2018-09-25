× Two men arrested after attempting to steal man’s gold necklace at state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were arrested after attempting to steal a man’s gold necklace on the last day of the Oklahoma State Fair.

On September 23, police who were working the fair responded to Gate 6 at around 11:11 p.m. in reference to a robbery call.

Police say the victim told them it started when he saw two men “watching him very closely.”

One of the men, Keshawn Franklin, 22, approached the victim and then grabbed the victim by the shirt and tried to punch him in the face. Police say the victim tried to defend himself by pushing Franklin away.

The victim said Franklin grabbed a necklace he was wearing and tried to take it from him. According to a police report, the necklace, a 14K gold chain, had a value of approximately $1,000.

Franklin and Terrell Miller, 19, attempted to run from the scene but were quickly arrested by officers.

They were both booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a charge of robbery in the first degree. Franklin was also arrested for possession of CDS without a valid prescription and possession of marijuana.