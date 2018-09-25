× Two people injured after shooting at southeast Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were injured following a shooting at a southeast Oklahoma City hotel.

Police responded to the Plaza Inn near SE 29th and Prospect around 11:20 p.m. on Monday in reference to an altercation.

Oklahoma City police say when they arrived on scene, they found two people injured; one had a gunshot wound and the other had an unknown injury.

Both are expected to be OK.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident.