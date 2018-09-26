1 person dies in shooting at Shawnee apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - One person has died after an altercation lead to gunfire at a Shawnee apartment complex.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the apartment complex near Kennedy and Farrall.

"It was just like 'pop, pop, pop, pop,'" Melissa Citizen told News 4.

Citizen, who lives at the complex, said the gunshots rang throughout the halls of her apartment building.

"I heard some people screaming and, shortly after, we heard the sirens," Citizen said.

Citizen said her kids were asleep inside their apartment, which is only a few feet away from the crime scene.

"They were a little scared when they woke up," Citizen said.

"We had a disturbance in the parking lot of the Linden Apartments, which led to a male dead and a male that was transported to Oklahoma City," said Corporal Vivian Lozano with the Shawnee Police Department.

According to police, a confrontation between Robert Brannon Jr. and another man led to gunfire. Brannon did not survive.

The other man was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators are now looking into what led up to the shooting.

"It's usually quiet around here, so a little scary," Citizen said.