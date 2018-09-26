$15K in damage reported after house fire in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a vacant house in southwest Oklahoma City caused thousands of dollars in damage Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the house, near SW 15th and Blackwelder, at around 11:09 a.m., after neighbors called 911 to report smoking coming from a house.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story house with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

FINAL UPDATE | 1300 Blk S. Blackwelder | Firefighters remain on scene doing salvage/overhaul. Attached is some video from the scene. – DM 11:36 a.m. pic.twitter.com/7rNtU6i6c4 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 26, 2018

All windows and doors on the house were boarded up. Fire officials say the home was vacant, but neighbors say two transients were known to take shelter inside.

Firefighters determined there was nobody inside the house and quickly extinguished the fire found in the rear living space.

UPDATE | 1300 Blk S. Blackwelder Ave. | This is a single story vacant structure. The structure had boards on all windows. Firefighters made a quick knockdown. No injuries to civilians or firefighters. – DM 11:27 a.m. pic.twitter.com/VMGJrs9Ffi — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 26, 2018

One of the alleged transients was on scene, but told firefighters they were not sure how the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire investigators say the house, valued at $35,000, sustained $15,000 in damage.