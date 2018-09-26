City officials: Don’t drain swimming pools into storm drains

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials are reminding residents that it’s illegal to release chlorinated pool water into a neighborhood storm drain.

The water that flows down neighborhood storm drains is not filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs, which can harm wildlife.

“Native fish and other aquatic life living in our waterways cannot tolerate the levels of chlorine and other chemicals often found in pool water and backwash water from filtration units,” said Storm Water Quality Manager Raymond Melton.

If you use chlorinated water in your pool and it isn’t connected to a sanitary sewer line for draining, the water must be de-chlorinated before releasing it into a storm drain. All saltwater systems must be drained to the sanitary sewer system.

Fines for illegal disposal into storm drains range from $200 to $1,000 per day for each violation, according to Oklahoma City Municipal Code.