Counterfeit money scheme busted in Langston University dorms

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Surveillance camera footage helped police bust a crime ring operating out of dorm rooms at Langston University. Five students were charged in a money counterfeiting scheme.

Police first got word of bad money being passed at Zach's Liquor in Guthrie. Two men, identified by police as Dejon Cash and Kendall Copeland, are caught on camera making the alleged exchange.

"They asked what the biggest bottle of Hennessey I had was," said cashier Brentton Perry. They asked for two, and paid with five $20 bills that didn't look quite right to Perry.

"So I questioned them about that and they had said that they had recently gone to the casino, and one had left their wallet in their pants and washed it, so that`s why the color was off," Perry said.

But he didn't refuse them service.

"As soon as they left I started flipping through the bills, and noticing that around one of them the edges looked like it had been, you could tell it had been cut out of something," Perry said. Almost $100 the liquor store owner said he'll never see again.

Officers also said Cash, Copeland, Rodney English, and a fourth person who has not been charged, bought three Playstation 4 gaming systems from the Walmart in Guthrie with ten fake $100 bills. They were caught at the Walmart in Stillwater trying to return one of the consoles.

After searching their college dorm rooms, officers found (29) $100 bills in the room Cash and the uncharged subject were staying in.

According to court documents, in the room belonging to student Emmanuel Jones-Thomas, police found "an embossing machine used to stamp numbers on credit cards," a magnetic strip reader writer, and "410 credit cards with 19 different names." It states 116 of the credit cards had Jones-Thomas' name on them, and 103 had fifth suspect Rebecca Coffer's name on them.

Coffer admitted that in 2017, "she heard you could make easy money by using credit cards" and gave her personal information to Jones-Thomas who produced her credit cards to use. She said she used about 10 of them, and said she didn't know about the rest of them. She also said "she knew the information on the cards she used was not her banking information or her name."

Police also found more than $3,000 in real cash, over 25 pairs of Nike tennis shoes still in the box, seven new pairs of Timber Lake Boots still in the box, and a new 55 inch television with the plastic still on the screen in Jones-Thomas' room.

Court documents state Jones-Thomas admitted the room was his but said he never stayed there. He "said a person named 'RAY RAY' a black male from Texas would put stuff in his room." Jones-Thomas said he was paid to hold the items but didn't know what they were. But he did admit he know the embossing machine and card reader were in there.

Charges against Cash, Jones-Thomas, English, Copeland, and Coffer include false making of credit card, to forgery. Cash, Jones-Thomas, and Coffer were arrested. A warrant has been issued for English and Copeland.