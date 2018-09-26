Crews quickly extinguish fire at large warehouse in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a warehouse in southwest Oklahoma City was quickly put out by crews Monday night.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the initial report of the fire was received by an alarm monitoring company.

Fire crews were requested and sent to the scene around 11:03 p.m. near SW 29th and Council.

When crews first arrived, they found visible smoke coming from the roof vents of the warehouse. Officials say were were also offices in the building.

The fire was found in the warehouse portion of the building, and likely started in an area where a cutting torch had been used earlier in the day.

OKCFD says the sprinkler system kept the fire from becoming too big.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Officials say the fire caused around $5,000 in damage.