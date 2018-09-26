× Detainee escapes from patrol car and is still on the run

MOORE, Okla. – Moore police were called to a car break-in at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found three suspects; one of the suspects was Walter Blount.

Police found Blount and the other suspects at the scene with stolen items.

“They were in a stolen vehicle from Tulsa, so they put them in the back of the patrol cars,” said Lt. Kyle Dudley.

“So, you’re not going to be cooperative,” you can hear the officer tell Blount. Blount responds with, “I’m going back to prison no matter what.”

Blount sat in the back of the patrol car, hands cuffed behind his back for nearly forty minutes before he decided to escape.

“He`ll start messing around close to the screen, and he gets his handcuffs in front. Pretty soon you hear a loud pop and he dives through the window,” said Dudley.

Blount allegedly took off, stole a nearby bike, and police said he then started to look for a getaway car.

“About an hour later, on an adjacent street we got a report from a woman that someone was trying to steal her Dodge Ram pickup,” said Dudley.

The suspect was last seen in that white 1998 Dodge Ram pickup tag DUV 760 driving away from police.

Blount, just 24-years-old, already has alleged ties to the Irish Mob and he’s served time in and out of prison since 2012.

“We are considering him as dangerous,” said Dudley.

The other two suspects were arrested and booked in the Cleveland County Jail. Dudley said there will be an internal investigation about the escape.