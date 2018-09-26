Family members searching for missing Durant man

DURANT, Okla. – Family members are desperate for answers after their loved one disappeared more than three months ago.

Jarred Asher Brown’s family hasn’t heard from him since he left his home in Durant on June 14.

“Right now, we don’t have leads on any suspects. We just have a missing person at this point that we are trying to locate. Unless someone comes up with some information to report to us,” said Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian.

Friends and family members say Brown is known to visit local casinos and has ties to Thackerville.

Sheriff Christian says his department has reached out to several agencies for help, but they haven’t found any clues leading them to Brown.

“Sometimes, people just go away and just want to be to themselves, but we are trying to rule all of that out. Right now, we don’t have any leads to anything to suggest foul play,” he told KXII.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at (580) 924-3737.