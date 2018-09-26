× Frontier City’s ‘Fright Fest’ kicking off Halloween scares this Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is starting to feel like fall, and a local amusement park is gearing up for Halloween in style.

Frontier City is preparing to host the state’s largest Halloween event with ‘Fright Fest.’

Organizers say there are even more haunted attractions than in the past, and there are over 100 ghouls lurking around every coaster.

Radioactive mutants, zombies and monsters emerge nightly for the ‘Festival of Fright Parade’ before heading to seven haunted attractions:

Nightmare Haunted House: A menacing maze of more than 30 rooms filled with the worst nightmares brought to life.

Quarantine Breach: A condemned medical facility rife with zombies ready for revenge.

Carnival of Chaos: Fearsome fun house protected against all intruders by its mutated troupe of performers.

Guests can also visit four free scare zones with the return of Toymaker’s Terror Factory, Butcher’s Bridge, Killbilly’s Homestead and Beast’s Lair.

If you want to avoid the scary sites, ‘Thrills by Day’ allows families to experience the sweeter side of Fright Fest with the Kiddie Land Candy Crawl and Halloween-themed shows and attractions.

Frontier City’s Fright Fest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 29 and runs Friday through Sunday through Oct. 28.

‘Fright by Night’ begins at 6 p.m.