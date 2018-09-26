× Ground beef recalled over possible E.coli contamination sold at Aldi, Target, Sam’s Club

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials are releasing more information about a ground beef recall that is affecting stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one death and 17 illnesses were reported before Cargill Meat Solutions issued a nationwide recall of the ground beef that may be contaminated with E-coli.

On Sept. 19, Cargill Meat Solutions announced a nationwide recall of about 132,606 pounds of ground beef made from chuck possibly contaminated with Escherichia coli O26.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service cited concerns that customers may have frozen the contaminated meat in their freezers and advises customers to check to see if their ground beef could be part of this recall.

Now, health officials say the contaminated products were sold in the following stores:

Aldi: Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

FoodMaxx: California

Meijer: Nationwide

Pak ‘N Save: California

Safeway/ Albertson’s: Nationwide

Sam’s Club: North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia

Target: Nationwide

Vons: California.

The ground beef products, produced and packaged on June 21, have the number “EST. 86R” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The following products have now been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination:

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

