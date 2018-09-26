“He was beloved,” City worker in Mangum dies after being electrocuted

MANGUM, Okla. – Authorities say a 28-year-old city worker in Mangum has died after being electrocuted on the job.

According to KSWO, 28-year-old Charlie McLaughlin was loading a roll-off dumpster onto a hauler when the dumpster touched a high voltage power line.

Investigators say McLaughlin was electrocuted and died instantly.

McLaughlin’s death stunned friends and coworkers.

“Its (sic) with heavy hearts we say the city of Mangum has lost a great worker and friend to all. We send prayers to the family and all his work family he will be greatly missed,” a post by the Mangum Fire Department read.

The Mangum City Manager’s Office released the following statement regarding McLaughlin’s death:

“Charlie started working for the City of Mangum in the Streets Department in June of this year. He was beloved by his coworkers and we have received an outpouring of support from the community for the loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie’s family, his fiance, friends, and co-workers. This was a tragic accident and a loss to our community.”