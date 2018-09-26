Man accused of kidnapping, robbing couple in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a couple and then robbed them.

Tulsa police say last week, they were searching for two suspects who lured a couple to a rental property where they were then tied up with duct tape and robbed.

FOX 23 reports police say Derrick Turley, 31, stole one of the victims’ debit card and took it to an ATM to withdraw cash while the other suspect held the couple hostage.

The suspects then allegedly stole the woman’s wedding ring and fled in the couple’s car.

Police released a sketch of Turley, eventually leading to his arrest Tuesday night in Skiatook after receiving a tip.

Tulsa police say the second suspect is still on the run.

Turley was booked into the Tulsa County jail on several charges including kidnapping and robbery by force or fear in the first degree.