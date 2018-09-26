Man arrested in connection to double homicide in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested on murder charges after two brothers were fatally shot while getting out of their car in the parking lot of a shopping center earlier this month.

On September 5, at around 11 p.m., brothers Keith Williams, 61, and Glynn Williams, 53, were called to DaVita after an employee called Keith, stating there was a strange car in the parking lot.

Family members say the brothers owned a janitorial company and supervised cleaning crews at several businesses, including DaVita, in Oklahoma.

“His employee called him, worried, because there was a strange car in the parking lot. My dad, being the person that he is, tries to take care of everybody,” said Greg James, Keith’s stepson and Glynn’s nephew.

When Keith and Glynn arrived at the clinic, police believe 35-year-old Ondriel Smith opened fire on the brothers, killing them both.

“I’ve been praying, hoping, wanting justice. My mom needs it, I need it, my whole family needs it,” James told FOX 23.

Keith’s wife, Mary, says the family plans to keep the business going.

“If he had two dollars and somebody didn’t have food, he’d give them his last two dollars,” said Mary. “He fought so hard for this company, his company meant so much to him. To make it grow, to make it flourish.”

Smith was arrested on several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.