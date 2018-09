× Moore police searching for suspect who escaped custody

MOORE, Okla. – Moore police are looking for a man who escaped custody Wednesday morning.

Officials say Walter Blount was caught breaking into cars in Moore and was then put into the back of a patrol car around 6:30 a.m.

Police say Blount somehow escaped the car and is on the run.

He was in handcuffs when he escaped near NE 12th and Eastern.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.