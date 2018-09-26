× New allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brent Kavanaugh submitted to Senate committee

WASHINGTON- A woman has come forward with new allegations about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, accusing him of inappropriate behavior while he was in high school.

The allegations come from Julie Swetnick, who attended Gaithersburg High School in Maryland.

Swetnick says she attended “well over ten” parties where Kavanaugh was present and saw him “drink excessively at many of these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, ‘grinding’ against girls and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body parts. ”

Swetnick made her allegations in a sworn statement that was given to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her statement includes a series of other serious allegations that CNN has not yet been able to corroborate.

This is a developing story.