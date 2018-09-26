× OKC Animal Welfare: Seeing-eye dog attacked outside courthouse

OKLAHOMA CITY – A city animal welfare center says they are working with the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office after a seeing-eye dog was attacked outside of the county courthouse.

Jon Gary, superintendent of the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, said they received the report on Tuesday when the incident happened.

“We do believe the dog that was attacked may have been owned by an attorney that works at the courthouse, but we’re not sure about that yet,” Gary said.

Both dogs, whose breeds were not released as of Wednesday, were with their owners. Gary said the dog which attacked the seeing-eye dog was on a leash; however, the extent of the injuries are unknown.

Gary told News 4 right now, they’re looking at a potential ‘dangerous animal’ case. If so, an investigator would have to be assigned.

“In Oklahoma City, we have dangerous and menacing dog ordinances. What that means is that if a dog attacks another dog or a person, unprovoked, then they could possibly be deemed dangerous by the courts,” he said. “If the victim chooses to sign a complaint, we will assign an officer to that and then we will go and we will impound the animal. The animal will have to stay here in the shelter. It will be signed in a court date and then pending the judge’s decision, if the animal is deemed dangerous at that time, once it goes to court, then the judge will then making a ruling.”

Gary said as of Wednesday, the owner of the attacked dog has not filed a complaint with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

“We’ll be speaking with the district attorney’s office there at the courthouse, trying to obtain more information, and then it will be made a determination. They will decide whether or not it will be a case they take or if it will be assigned to our office,” he said.