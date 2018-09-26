Oklahoma behavioral counselor sentenced for fraudulently billing Medicaid

OKLAHOMA CITY – A behavioral counselor in Oklahoma City has been sentenced for fraudulently billing Medicaid.

In December, a federal grand jury returned a 101-count indictment against 49-year-old John Clarence Bradley.

Investigators say Bradley had been submitting claims to SoonerCare for behavioral counseling services provided to clients through Primary Therapeutic Services.

According to the indictment, Bradley was reimbursed for counseling five minors who turned out to be his niece and nephews. However, regulations and ethical rules prohibit the counseling of family members.

Authorities say between 2013 and July 30, 2017, Bradley caused the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to pay fraudulent counseling claims for a total of $182,732.12.

Earlier this year, Bradley pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and agreed to pay the $182,732.12 in restitution.

So far, investigators say he has paid $46,000.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Bradley to 24 days in jail during weekends, and he will be on probation for five years.