× Oklahoma exotic animal park to close, move closer to Texas

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. – The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park will be closing soon so the owners can open another zoo near Thackerville in 2019.

There is no definitive date on the closing or opening of the zoos, but the owner is hopeful the new zoo will be open in a number of months.

“The new property is amazing, and so much of it is already in place that we could realistically be open by Spring or sooner if the weather cooperates,” wrote Jeff Lowe, owner of the Wynnewood park, on Facebook.

They plan to expand their animal variety to elephants, rhinos, giraffes, and more.

Lowe said that they are already dismantling the zoo in preparation of moving near the Winstar Casino.

Former owner Joe Exotic’s home will also be demolished.

“We think it’s best to let this zoo, die with Joe’s conviction and not make the next generation of animals to live here, forever suffer his outrageous behavior and reputation. There is SO MUCH MORE to be revealed about Joe and his crimes against animals and we don’t want to be associated with him any longer.”

The owners say all of their current animals will be transferred to the new zoo.