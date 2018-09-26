× Oklahoma Veterans Commission names three finalists for new veterans center location

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Veterans Commission (OVC) has chosen the final three cities that are offering land for the newest Veterans Center.

On Monday, six cities presented proposals to the commission. They presented details about their town such as incentives, population trends, and availability of medical services.

On Tuesday, the OVC narrowed the choice down to three cities: Muskogee, Poteau, and Sallisaw.

“Each of the communities has made extraordinary offers that demonstrate their confidence in their community’s future growth and an unwavering commitment to serve Oklahoma’s veterans. We would be proud to build in any of these locations. Now with only three outstanding cities remaining, I know it’s going to be a tough decision,” said Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director Doug Elliott.

The new center would provide care for up to 175 Oklahoma veterans.

OVC will now do site visits to the three final cities.

They will have a special meeting at the Vezey Veterans Complex in OKC at 10 a.m. on October 26 to decide on the final location.