One person dead after shooting in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. – One person is dead following a shooting in Shawnee.

It happened around 11:38 p.m. Tuesday night at the Linden Apartments near S Kennedy St. and W Farrall.

Police say two men were fighting in the parking lot when it escalated and started shooting at each other.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital where they later died. Officials have identified the victim as Robert Brannon, Jr.

The second victim was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are still investigating what led up to the fight.