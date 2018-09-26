Pair arrested after allegedly trying to steal copper from train tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - A man and a woman were carted off to jail after allegedly trying to steal copper from the train tracks.

Police say surveillance video taken by a camera at the Santa Fe Depot and Museum show Rosi Still and Johnathan Treat on the tracks.

"They both took out wrenches and pliers and all started trying to take the wire off on the track," said Ken Landry, who works at the depot.

Landry was able to watch footage of the ordeal from his home.

"I found it interesting because it was drizzling rain at the time when they were sitting out there on the track doing all this," he said.

Landry called police and when authorities arrived, Still and Treat allegedly made up a story.

"I guess they were saying that at one time, the female, which is Rosi Still, says she had a flat tire and her chain popped off the bike and she was there fixing it," said Corp. Vivian Lozano, with the Shawnee Police Department.

Video shows the duo picking up a bicycle and showing it to police.

"Started handing each other wrenches and turning the bike up," said Landry. "I guess to replace the wheel or working on the tires."

Police say it also appeared as though a copper wire had been tampered with on the tracks. BNSF, the company that owns the tracks, says it was part of a signal wire. They say if it was broken, it could have posed a safety risk.

Fortunately, police intervened before the cable could be taken from the tracks.

Still and Treat were arrested for felony destruction of railroad property.

Police also found a white, crystal substance at the scene.