Police investigating after shooting at SW Oklahoma City apartment complex leaves one person injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – A shooting on the city’s southwest side left one person injured early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to an apartment complex at 5700 S. Agnew, near SW 55th and Agnew, at around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where they are expected to be OK.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 there was an altercation with the victim and at least one male suspect before the shooting occurred.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a suspect description.