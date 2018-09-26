Police: Woman crashed car into gas station after being assaulted by passenger

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked a woman, which led to a damaging crash.

On Sept. 25, officers were called to a gas station near N.W. 16th and MacArthur Blvd. following a reported disturbance.

Witnesses told dispatchers that a man with a gun was hitting a woman, and a vehicle had crashed into the store.

When officers arrived at the scene, they immediately took 28-year-old John Blakely into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she and Blakely were driving in her car when she turned into the gas station’s parking lot. At that point, the victim says Blakely grabbed the steering wheel and began hitting her.

The victim says Blakely pointed a gun at her, and she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into the store.

Oklahoma City firefighters told News 4 that the store sustained about $9,000 worth of damage.

Blakely was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery.