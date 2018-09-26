Reward offered after Oklahoma man found stabbed to death

CARNEGIE, Okla. – Two weeks after an Oklahoma man was found stabbed to death, authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the suspects.

According to the FBI, the body of 32-year-old Byron Tongkeamah, Jr., of Carnegie, was found at an abandoned residence on Indian trust land. Investigators determined that Tongkeamah suffered multiple stabs wounds before his death.

Now, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Office of Justice Services are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects in the case.