Scammers steal Oklahoma teacher’s cash, but not her joy

OKLAHOMA CITY - Just like the Energizer Bunny, Diane Snider does most things in her life at full speed.

She’s spent nearly 40 years in the classroom and lights up talking about her students.

“I am about love, unity, jubilation, just joy, and I jump,” she exclaimed.

Recently though, a gaggle of bah humbug scammers tried snatching her joy, after Diane got locked out of her Gmail account.

She says she was dealing with a lot of stress and wasn’t able to think straight.

In a hurry to recover her Gmail password, she went looking for someone to help her reset it online and landed on a third-party site that claimed to offer technical support for Gmail, but it wasn't the real Google she was talking to.

“’We're going to help you get your Gmail account,” Diane recalls the scammers saying. “’Give me your zip code and we'll tell you where to go.’”

Where these crooks had Diane go was straight to buy three pre-paid debit cards totaling $1,100.

These popular scams involving reloadable, prepaid debit cards are gaining steam.

All the bad guy needs to drain the card is the number on the back, which means they can be anywhere in the world and still redeem the cash.

Google will never charge you to change your password and you can't call them.

Instead, if you need a question answered go to Gmail's Help Center site.

As for Diane she's still in the classroom. still bringing the positive energy, and finding the courage to share her story.

“I want everybody to be very, very careful and slow down."