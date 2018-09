× Silver Alert issued for Oklahoma woman

OWASSO, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Sandra Elliott was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the Owasso area.

Elliott was wearing a white pullover with stars, pink shorts, and Nike shoes.

She is also known to walk with a cane.

Elliott’s vehicle is a silver/grey 2004 Honda Civic with Oklahoma tag ’CUP485.’

If you have an information on his whereabouts, contact the Rogers County Police.