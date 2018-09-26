Six Oklahoma coaches nominated for ‘Most Valuable Coach’ competition

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several coaches across the Sooner State have been nominated for a national competition to find the best coaches in the country.

Last month, U.S. Cellular kicked off its ‘Most Valuable Coach’ program to honor current coaches of K-12 school-affiliated sports teams who inspire players and others around them.

At the end of the program, judges will choose three winning coaches to receive a donation of $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 to help their school. The first place coach will also receive a Samsung tech prize package for their school.

U.S. Cellular announced the Top 50 nominees for the program, and six Oklahoma coaches have made the cut.

The Oklahoma coaches are as follows:

Gerrett Spears- Enid High School

Mark Meyer- Verdigris High School

Nathan Holland- Calvin High School

Ron Arthur- Shawnee High School

Ryan Wagner- Putnam City North High School

Travis White- Tipton Public Schools.

The public can vote for their favorite coach to make it into the Final 15.