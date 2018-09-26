Suspect in 2011 cold case turns himself in, Osage County officials say

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – A man suspected of killing a woman in Osage County nearly eight years ago turned himself in.

“She was so excited to be a grandma. She was so happy. She wanted to be involved,” said Moriah Basset of her mother, Donna Wilson.

Basset reported her mother as missing in February 2011 after she didn’t hear from her for several days.

“I was scared that something bad had happened,” Basset told FOX 23.

Six months later, Wilson’s body was found burned inside of a bus on the property where she lived.

“I knew right away that was my mom. I didn’t have any proof but I knew in my heart it was her,” Basset said.

Despite decomposition on Wilson’s body, officials were able to determine foul play was involved, and that the remains matched to Wilson.

For nearly eight years, Wilson’s murder went unsolved until a national TV show called Cold Justice stepped in.

“They brought some stuff to the table that we didn’t have access to such a this particular lab,” said William Gee with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was able to file a murder charge against Dustin Koellicker, 46.

Gee believes Koellicker killed Wilson and then burned her remains to hide the evidence.

On Monday, Koellicker turned himself in.

It’s a sigh of relief Basset and family members have been waiting for.

“That to me is a step in the right direction. It helps give me and my family a little bit of closure,” Basset said.

Koellicker was booked into the Osage County jail on a charge of second-degree murder.