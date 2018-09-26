× Texas mom pleads guilty to charges after daughters die inside hot car

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 20-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died after they were left for hours inside a hot vehicle has pleaded guilty.

The Kerrville Daily Times reports Amanda Kristene Hawkins pleaded guilty Monday in Kerrville to two counts of abandoning a child, causing imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment; and two counts of injury to a child, recklessly causing serious bodily injury or serious mental deficiency in the June 2017 deaths of her two daughters.

Investigators believe Hawkins intentionally left 1-year-old Brynn Hawkins and 2-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy in her vehicle through the night and into the following day while she visited friends.

“She left them in the car – intentionally in the car – while her and the 16-year-old male friend were in the house,” the sheriff said. “They were in the house all night. The male friend, for a little bit, went to sleep in the car a little while but then went back to the house.”

People inside the house reported hearing the children crying but nobody went to check, the sheriff told KABB.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office determined the girls had been left inside the vehicle for 15 hours. Temperatures reached the 80s while the girls were in the car.

Officials said the children were unconscious when Hawkins took them out of the car around noon, according to the sheriff.

She attempted to bathe them but didn’t immediately take them to the hospital because she “did not want to get into trouble,” according to the news release.

Hawkins could receive up to 20 years in prison for each count when she’s sentenced Dec. 12.

Kerrville is 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.