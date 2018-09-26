Thousands of Oklahoma Uber drivers to receive funds following data breach settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of Uber drivers across Oklahoma will receive money from a national settlement following a data breach.

Officials say Uber discovered that it was affected by a data breach in November of 2016, but didn’t notify any of its drivers until a year later. The company also admitted that after discovering the breach, it paid off hackers to destroy the data.

In all, the breach affected approximately 600,000 drivers. However, there is no evidence that the stolen data has been misused.

After learning about the breach, attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia investigated the company for failing to report the breach within a reasonable amount of time.

Recently, Uber reached a $148 million settlement in the case.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that his office will give $100 to 4,655 Oklahoma Uber drivers who were affected by the breach.

“Uber broke Oklahoma law, violated the trust of its employees and then tried to hide it,” Attorney General Hunter said. “This type of corporate misconduct is unacceptable and my office is committed to holding companies that engage in actions like this accountable. Although it doesn’t appear the information of those affected has been compromised, we are compelled to give the victims this money for their troubles and to show we are here to fight on their behalf. I appreciate and applaud attorneys general from across the nation for joining together to stand up for the victims of this crime.”

In all, Oklahoma will receive $1.14 million of the settlement to pay drivers and a settlement administrator. Once a settlement administrator is appointed, they will work to find affected drivers to provide them with the payment.