Trees arrive at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – There are signs of progress at the new Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, the first round of Chinese Pistache trees arrived at the park in order to be planted.

The rain made it a muddy task for crews.

In all, the 70 acre park is expected to be home to about 1,000 new trees.

The $132 million project was funded by MAPS 3, and is located south of the Myriad Gardens. It will also feature a lake, a playground and restaurants.

The first phase of the park construction is scheduled to be finished next spring. The next phase will likely be complete by the end of 2021.