Wet road, unsafe speed to blame for wreck that claimed Bethany woman’s life

SPRINGER, Okla. – The wet roads are being blamed for a Bethany woman’s death in Carter County.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along I-35 near Springer.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2016 Nissan was northbound in the inside lane of I-35 when it hydroplaned. Investigators say the car left the road, hit a cable barrier and came back onto the road.

At that point, it was hit by a semi-truck.

Authorities say 47-year-old Angela Garner, a passenger in the Nissan, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the Nissan was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions.