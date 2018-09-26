Woman arrested for burglary, accused of stealing cash, car keys, defecating in Oklahoma City University fraternity house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman was arrested for burglarizing an Oklahoma City University fraternity house Sunday evening, accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of cash, a set of car keys and defecating in the middle of a bedroom.

Melissa Lenz, 25, was arrested shortly after police were called to the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity in the 2500 block of N. Virginia.

According to court documents, fraternity members were in the backyard Sunday evening shortly before 9:00 p.m. when they spotted Lenz walk by about half an hour earlier. According to police, she made her way into the house and one of the bedrooms.

"Apparently, they left the front door unlocked and someone from the neighborhood walked into the house and then entered a private bedroom of one of the fraternity brothers," said Oklahoma City University Police Chief Jennifer Rodgers. "She proceeded to go into his wallet, took over $300 in cash and his car keys. In the meantime, she dropped her ID card onto the floor and he walked in on her as she was doing these things."

Lenz, according to a probable cause affidavit, "screamed and pulled up her pants and slammed the door." As police were being called, witnesses said Lenz slipped out a window. She was taken into custody not long after police arrived. Inside the room, police found a "plastic bag that smelled of fecal matter."

According to court documents, Lenz admitted to police she entered the home because she needed to use the bathroom, saw the wallet on the bed and took the money along with the keys. Those items were recovered and returned to the victim.

Police say burglaries are uncommon on the campus, however the incident is a good reminder to students to keep homes and cars locked at all times.