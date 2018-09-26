Would you like a smile with your cart?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Navor Sandoval, a greeter and shopping-cart assistant at Crest Grocery in Edmond, never met a customer he didn’t like…even those who may be a little grumpy.

"Life is good,” says Navor. “And if somebody get upset with me, I just smile at them and say thank you. Kill 'em with kindness.”

Crest customer Cecelia Kuper says Navor brightens her day when she comes to shop for groceries.

"Every time I come into Crest he's just a bright smiling face that I see,” Cecelia told us. “So rarely do you see such genuine kindness nowadays. And I feel like any act of kindness should be rewarded whether it's making someone smile or just being a good person."

So, with that in mind, Cecelia thought Navor would be the perfect person to nominate for Pay It Forward.

When James Boggs from First Fidelity Bank gave Cecelia the 400 dollar Pay It Forward reward to surprise Navor with, James said, “We love stories about random acts of kindness and people that brighten other people's days. So, on behalf of everyone at First Fidelity Bank, I’m so proud to present you with 400 dollars to pay forward.”

We found Navor at his favorite place, the cart area, where he was handing out shopping carts and good cheer.

When Cecelia surprised Navor with the 400 dollars in cash, he was stunned.

“I get to keep it?!” a shocked Navor asked. Then smiled and said, “I'm rich!"

We asked him what he is going to do with his new-found wealth. “Oh I’m going to party,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe buy me some new clothes!"

Just then another customer came up to Navor to reaffirm what Cecelia already told us, "Good to see you. You're so sweet,” the customer said. “Always like seeing you here!”

Navor Sandoval, paying it forward one cart at a time.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank