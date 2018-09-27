× 14-year-old girl killed in Osage County wreck

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl is dead following a wreck in Osage County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 16-year-old was driving a 2002 Ford F350 on County Road 2420 when the truck left the roadway while navigating a curve.

Once it left the road, the truck rolled at least one time and ejected a 14-year-old passenger.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was ejected about 40 feet from the road. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from internal injuries.

The driver was treated and released from the hospital.

The report by troopers at the scene say that seat belts were not in use by either occupant.

Currently, the cause of the crash is under investigation.