× 20 years later: Shawnee officer paralyzed in line of duty hopes to get life-changing chair

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Nearly 20 years ago, a suspect shot a Shawnee police officer and left him for dead.

Since then, Jeff Rodgers and his family have been living with the effects of that dark day.

Rodgers, who is bound to a wheelchair, says he doesn’t dwell on the shooting, but tries to focus on enjoying life.

However, his injuries have prevented him and his wife, Dawna, from enjoying the great outdoors.

Recently, they’ve found an opportunity to reclaim that lost pastime with a specialized “off-road” wheelchair, which would allow Rodgers to explore the outdoors again.

The only problem is that it comes with a hefty $40,000 price tag.

Thanks to the generosity of others, Rodgers says they are halfway to their fundraising goal.

“It gives us hope,” Dawna said.

“It gives us a lot of hope to get back out there and do things that we used to do,” Jeff said.

If you’d like to help, there are several ways you can do so. You can purchase a t-shirt here. You can also contribute to his GoFundMe.