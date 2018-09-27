Arrest made in connection to shooting at SE Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a hotel earlier this week that left two people injured.

Police responded to the Plaza Inn near SE 29th and Prospect around 11:20 p.m. on Monday in reference to an altercation.

Oklahoma City police say when they arrived on scene, they found two victims in one of the hotel rooms. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

No arrests were made until Wednesday, at around 8:20 p.m., when an officer, who had just completed a call near SE 15th and Eastern, was approached by a man at a convenience store.

The man, later identified Thomas Leshore, 38, asked the officer what was going on down the street and why there were so many police cars in the area.

According to a police report, as the officer started talking to Leshore, he recognized him from a BOLO that had been sent out to police in reference to the Plaza Inn shooting.

The officer asked Leshore for his last name, which matched the name of the suspect on the BOLO, and then placed him in the back of a patrol car.

Leshore was later to the Oklahoma County where he was booked on three counts of shooting with intent to kill and burglary in the first degree.